Spotify Acquires Heardle, a Wordle-Style Music Trivia Game

On Tuesday, Spotify said it had acquired the popular music-guessing trivia game, Heardle.

"We see Heardle as more than a trivia game: It's also a tool for musical discovery," the music streaming service said in a statement.

Heardle launched in early 2022 as a Wordle-inspired music trivia game, in which users guess the name of a song based on the first few seconds of it playing. Users have six guesses, starting at one second and increasing slightly in time with each guess, with sixteen total seconds of playtime to guess. Ultimately, regardless of whether they guessed the song correctly, players get a chance to "discover the song."

Since its launch, Heardle has been a major popular success, amassing nearly 2 million users a day in March, according to Yahoo.

People trying to guess today's Heardle were greeted with an updated logo, a Spotify logo in the top left corner, and a new option to listen to the song in full through Spotify at the end of the game.

Spotify said future plans for Heardle include expanding the game to other countries in their native languages and "other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends—and have some fun in the process."

Jeremy Erlich, global head of music for Spotify, said the acquisition lines up with with company's plans to add more interactive elements.

"Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs . . . and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge," Erlich said. "Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.