Spain vs. England: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live From Anywhere
The 2023 Women's World Cup final between Spain and England kicks off early Sunday morning in the US.
There will be a first-time World Cup winner in 2023. Spain will meet England in the Women's World Cup final with both squads hoping to bring home their first World Cup.
England is expected to be the favorite in the game, having had a dominant tournament. They won Group D, survived Nigeria in the round of 16 and won the last two games without their new star, Lauren James, who was suspended for stomping on a player's butt. She will back in uniform on Sunday, when England looks to win its second major tournament following its win in the European Championship last summer. England beat Spain in the quarterfinals of that tournament by a score of 2-1.
Spain has yet to win a major tournament, but has looked strong in this World Cup. They placed second in Group C, but dominated Switzerland in the round of 16. They beat the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals and secured their place in the final by besting Sweden in the semifinals by the same score.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch Spain vs. England, no matter where you are in the world.
Spain vs. England: When and where?
This Women's World Cup final takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. AEST local time in Australia, which makes it a 6 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, a 10 p.m. NZST start in New Zealand and an 11 a.m. BST kick-off in the UK.
How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup final 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the final locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Spain vs. England in the US
The Women's World Cup final is being broadcast on Fox in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream the game via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.
Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 a month.
One important caveat: Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.
Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.
NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers coverage of the final in Spanish, which can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.
NBC's streaming service Peacock will be offering live Spanish-language coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup final. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream the game live.
One further option in the US for watching the match comes from Tubi TV, which is offering a full-length replay of the game in English, minutes it ends on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the game, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.
Watch Spain vs. England for free in the UK
Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as the FIFA Women's World Cup final is being shown live on two free-to-air channels, with BBC1 and ITV1 sharing broadcast duties. This means viewers in the region will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer as well as ITVX. Coverage starts at 10 a.m. BST on BBC One and at 10:15 a.m. BST on ITV1 on Sunday morning.
BBC iPlayer has dedicated apps available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes. All you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the tournament.
Like BBC iPlayer, ITV's streaming online streaming service is free to viewers in the UK, with dedicated apps available for Apple and Android devices, as well as most smart TVs.
Stream Spain vs. England for free in Australia
The great news for soccer fans Down Under is that you can watch all of the 2023 Women's World Cup for free on Channel 7 in Australia.
That also means that games will also be livestreamed for free on the network's 7 Plus streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
Stream Spain vs. England in Canada
Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup final will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.
TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.
Stream Spain vs. England for free in New Zealand
Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for the final is at 10 p.m. NZST.
You can watch every game of the tournament for free in New Zealand on terrestrial channel Prime.
That also means you'll be able to livestream games via the channel's website -- you just need to provide your name, ZIP code and email address.
Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Women's World Cup final using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Women's World Cup final live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.