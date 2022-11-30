South Dakota Bans TikTok From Government Devices

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem banned social media app TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors using state-owned devices on Wednesday. The main concern is that TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, may gain control of classified information on a user's location, internet browsing data and keystrokes and use that information to compromise or control software data, according to the Republican governor's executive order

The order goes into effect immediately and applies to "employees and agencies of the State of South Dakota, including persons and entities who contract with the state, commissions, and authorities or agents thereof," the order states. State employees cannot download, use the app nor visit the website on state-owned or -leased devices.

The app's U.S. presence remains in jeopardy as government officials question its security risks.

In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray enumerated the concerns the U.S. government has with TikTok and its possible national security risks. Other government officials have commented on the app's surveillance mechanisms. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr testified before a sub-committee of the House Committee of Oversight and Reform said that "TikTok functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data."