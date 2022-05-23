'Sonic 2' Isn't Streaming Yet, but It May Hit Paramount Plus Tonight

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theaters -- and only theaters -- on April 8, and it hasn't made it to a streaming service in the weeks since. But the movie is very close to the end of its theatrical exclusive period, which could mean it's poised to start streaming shortly. Here's everything to know.

Where will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stream?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is expected to stream first on Paramount Plus. The movie is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is owned by the same parent company as Paramount Plus.

When will Sonic 2's streaming release date be?

It could be as soon as tonight, but Paramount hasn't confirmed a streaming release date yet. Still, the company's past practice can help make some educated guesses about when it'll be available to stream.

For movies similar to Sonic 2, Paramount guarantees them at least 45 days exclusively in theaters before making them available to stream on Paramount Plus. If Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follows a 45-day timeline exactly, it would become available to stream Tuesday -- that means it would become available to stream at 9 p.m. PT/midnight ET tonight.

If the film is indeed being released tonight, Paramount would announce the timing sometime Monday, which is how they announced the timing of the last film released this way. If, however, Paramount doesn't say anything Mondday about Sonic 2's timing, then its streaming release date will be a bit of a mystery.

Paramount doesn't switch a film over to streaming like clockwork. Jackass Forever, released in theaters in February, landed on Paramount Plus almost exactly 45 days after hitting cinemas; so did The Lost City, which was a March theatrical release. But Scream, which hit theaters in January, took roughly a week longer at about 53 days.

Will Sonic 2 be 'free' to stream?

Paramount Plus has never charged an extra fee to watch a movie on its service. And even though it has two different tiers, it's never "paywalled" a movie behind the higher-priced membership level. Paramount Plus requires a paid subscription, though, so nothing on the service is literally free -- unless you watch it while you're signed up on a free trial. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial standard for all new members.