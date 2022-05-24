'Sonic 2' Finally Started Streaming on Paramount Plus Last Night

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theaters -- and only theaters -- on April 8. But the COVID-19 pandemic upended how new movies are released, triggering an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. This year, you not only need to navigate more streaming services than ever, but streaming release dates are also all over the map, triggering a lot of confusion about when and where you can stream the newest films.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is an example of one film that didn't get an official confirmation of its streaming date until -- surprise! -- here it is.

Here's everything to know.

Where is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 streaming?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is streaming first on Paramount Plus. The movie is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is owned by the same parent company as Paramount Plus.

Is Sonic 2 'free' to stream?

Paramount Plus isn't charging any extra fees to watch the movie on its service. And even though it has two different tiers, it's isn't "paywalling" the movie behind the higher-priced membership level. But Paramount Plus requires a paid subscription, so nothing on the service is literally free -- unless you watch it while you're signed up on a free trial. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial standard for all new members.

Why now?

Without any advanced notice to speak of, Sonic 2 started streaming late Monday night.

For Sonic 2 and movies like it, Paramount guarantees them at least 45 days exclusively in theaters before making them available to stream on Paramount Plus. In this case, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 followed a 45-day timeline exactly, becoming available to stream at midnight ET on the 46th day after its theatrical release.

This time, Paramount didn't appear to give any official confirmation when the film would be available to stream before it actually became available to stream. Paramount's last movie -- The Lost City, which hit theaters in March and became available to stream in May -- also followed the same 45-day time, but the company issued a press release the day before it hit Paramount Plus about the timing.

And Paramount doesn't always switch a film over to streaming like clockwork. Like The Lost City, Jackass Forever, released in theaters in February, landed on Paramount Plus almost exactly 45 days after hitting cinemas. But Scream, which hit theaters in January, took roughly a week longer at about 53 days.