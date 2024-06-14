Some Instagram Users Say They'll Delete App Over Unskippable Ads

Instagram may be facing a user revolt if its unskippable ad tests become permanent, a new poll finds. More than half of 525 users PR Week polled on rival social network LinkedIn said they'd delete the app if this happened, while 41% said they'd "grin and bear" the new experience.

The new ad types, which Instagram calls "ad breaks," are designed to interrupt a user's scrolling for a few moments to display an advertisement. This goes beyond the standard Instagram ads, which simply appear between the posts on a user's feed.

Instagram earlier confirmed its tests, saying the photo and video sharing site is "always experimenting with new products and ad solutions."

PR Week's poll, which is not fully representative of Instagram's user base, provides a potential look into how people are responding to Instagram's tests. Parent company Meta's ad tools have helped it grow to become one of the tech industry's most powerful and profitable companies. If Instagram can innovate new types of ad placements, they could offer more ways to boost its bottom line.

"We're going to continue to look for opportunities to thoughtfully grow (the new ad technologies) in the future," Meta CFO Susan Li told investors (PDF) during a conference call in April.

Aside from Instagram, other tech giants have been experimenting with increasing and varied types of advertising. Two years ago, Netflix began offering a cheaper, ad-supported tier to its subscription service that turned into a hit. Last month, Netflix said its ad-supported option amassed 40 million subscribers, and represented 40% of new signups where ad-supported plans are available. Meanwhile, last year, Google's YouTube began adding unstoppable 30-second ads to YouTube Select, in addition to the option of two 15-second ads.

It's unclear how far the renewed advertising push will go. Over the past couple months, YouTube has attempted to crack down on ad-blocking apps, which some people use to avoid paying $14 per month for YouTube's ad-free experience. On its support site, YouTube says it may block video playback for users who continue to use ad blockers.

Instagram itself appears to be experimenting with other ad formats for its ephemeral-post Stories product, beyond the unskippable ads, according to another report by 404 Media. A Meta spokesperson said the company will make an announcement if a new ad technology or format becomes permanent.