Solheim Cup 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere

The biggest names in women's golf will be battling it out in Andalucia, Spain, as Team Europe takes on Team USA in the 2023 Solheim Cup this weekend.

Team Europe skipper Suzann Pettersen will be hoping to lead Europe to a historic third consecutive win, after their dramatic victory at Gleneagles in 2019 followed by their triumph in Ohio two years ago.

Led by captain Stacy Lewis, Team USA have a record of 10 wins from the 17 editions of the tournament since the Solheim Cup was launched in 1990, but are without a win since 2015.

Stacy Lewis of Team USA and Suzann Pettersen of Team Europe will skipper the two sides at this year's Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the Solheim Cup 2023? Linear TV coverage of the Solheim Cup in the US is with The Golf Channel. That also means coverage will also be available via streaming service Peacock. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, Sept. 22:

2 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock) Saturday, Sept. 23:

2 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock) Sunday, Sept. 24:

5 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock)

How to watch the Solheim Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the Solheim Cup -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Solheim Cup 2023 in the US

Linear TV coverage in the US is with the Golf Channel, while streaming service Peacock also boasts the same comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer The Golf Channel.

Livestream the Solheim Cup in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf channel. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. BST on Friday and Saturday, running through to 6:30 p.m., with coverage of Sunday's final sessions starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m.

Now Watch the Solheim Cup in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Solheim Cup on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the Solheim Cup in Australia



The Solheim Cup can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage tees off at 12 a.m. AEST for each day of the tournament.

Kayo Sports Watch the Solheim Cup in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

