Social Security Numbers Stolen in 49ers Data Breach

The San Francisco 49ers say the names and Social Security numbers of nearly 21,000 people were stolen in a breach of the NFL team's computer systems earlier this year.

The acknowledgement was made in a required data breach notification filed with the state of Maine. According to the filing, the breach occurred in February and was discovered in August. A total of 20,930 people were affected.

Social Security numbers are considered to be one of a person's most sensitive pieces of personal information. When they're compromised, it puts people at risk for identity theft, because they can be used to open lines of credit.

In a Friday statement to the press, the team says that it has begun notifying those affected by the breach and is offering them free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

In its notification to the state of Maine, the team specified that it would provide one year of those services through Experian.

The 49ers add that they're also working with cybersecurity experts to shore up their defences and prevent future breaches.