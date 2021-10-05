Snapchat wants to help you run for office

Snap

If you've ever had the thought that you could do better than the politicians you see on TV, Snapchat wants to help you get started. A new "game" from the photo- and video-sharing app will help US users find local races, connect to recruitment and training organizations, start a campaign hub in the app itself or pass the buck to their friends by nominating someone else.

Starting Tuesday in the Snap app, you can scroll down from the main camera screen to find the "Run for Office Mini." Mini is another word Snap uses for an in app game or program. Snapchat announced the new feature via a blog post, which details that you'll even be able to see the steps you need to get on the ballot, including required signatures and filing deadlines, via the software.

"We hope launching the 'Run for Office' mini changes the idea of who can be in office -- that no matter who you are, where you come from, that you can make a difference in your local community by running for office based on the issues they care most about," said Sofia Gross, Head of Policy Partnerships and Social Impact, in an emailed statement.

When searching for open positions, you can filter by issues, so you can find a role focused on your concerns and interests. The filing deadlines and signatures part will be in the campaign hub portion of the mini.

Snapchat will also use the program to connect you with organizations like Emerge America and New American Leaders for more in depth training.