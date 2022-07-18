Snapchat Now Works on Your Computer, but Only if You Pay

Snapchat now works on your computer. The social media company introduced Snapchat for Web on Monday, which allows people to continue their Snap conversations online by going to web.snapchat.com.

For now, the service only works on the Chrome browser and is limited to Snapchat Plus subscribers. The company plans to make this new feature available to all of its users in the future, according to their announcement, through it didn't offer a timetable.

Snapchat for the Web will let people initiate and receive video and voice calls, as well as send text-based Snaps. Popular features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply are available at launch, while Lenses will roll out soon.

Snapchat Plus costs $4 a month and includes a Story Rewatch Indicator, custom themes and icons, as well as the ability to pin a user as your best friend.

While the company is expanding to the web, it has also recently doubled down on its app-based features. This spring, Snapchat launched new camera and video editing modes in an effort to help creators make more polished content.