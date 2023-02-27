Snapchat Launches Its Own ChatGPT Powered AI Chatbot

Snapchat on Monday said it is launching its own generative artificial intelligence chatbot powered by the latest version of OpenAI's ChatGPT, called My AI. Snapchat calls My AI an experimental feature, and it'll start rolling out to Snapchat Plus subscribers this week.

Snapchat wrote in a blog post that My AI can help plan a hiking trip over the weekend, it can suggest a recipe to try for dinner and more. It can also write a short haiku if you're feeling poetic.

"My AI was trained to have a unique tone and personality that plays into Snapchat's core values around friendship, learning, and fun," a Snapchat spokesperson said in an email to CNET. "It has been trained to adhere to our trust and safety guidelines."

While Snapchat wrote that My AI was designed to avoid biased, incorrect or harmful information, the company also noted My AI "can be tricked into saying just about anything." When an AI creates incorrect information that sounds plausible, that information is called a hallucination.

Snapchat will store and potentially review conversations users have with My AI to help improve the feature. Users can also send feedback directly to Snapchat by long pressing on a My AI response and sharing it with Snapchat.

It's unclear if or when My AI will be available to Snapcaht users who don't subscribe to Snapchat Plus.

Snapchat is the latest tech company to integrate AI into its platform. On Feb. 6, Google unveiled its own ChatGPT rival, called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted at the time.

Then on Feb. 7, Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Bing search that incorporates ChatGPT. Microsoft then said longer chats can cause bizarre responses, and the company would try to fix some errors in the tool. Not long after this announcement, Microsoft limited its Bing AI chat to a handful of responses so the conversations wouldn't get too strange.

