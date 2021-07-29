Snapchat hit by hours-long global service outage

Angela Lang/CNET

Snapchat on Thursday experienced a service disruption that prevented thousands of users from logging in to their account for several hour. Problems started a little before 3 p.m. PT, affecting users of the messaging app around the world, including in the US, Mexico, Europe and Australia, reported experiencing issues with the app to Down Detector.

Snapchat said at the time it was aware of the issue and was working to resolve it.

"We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in," the company's support channel said in a tweet. "Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!"

Snapchat said in a tweet at 9 p.m. PT it had resolved the issue and suggested that users still experiencing problems redownload the app.

Still, users of the popular app weren't pleased and turned to Twitter to voice their frustration, using the hashtag #snapchatdown.

