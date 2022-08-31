Snap to Lay Off 20% of its Workforce, Cut Some Projects

Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company, is laying off approximately 20% of its staff, CEO Evan Spiegel confirmed in a memo on Wednesday. The news comes after The Verge reported the company was planning to reduce its workforce following dismal second-quarter earnings results.

In addition to job cuts, multiple projects have been scrapped, including the camera-enabled Pixy drone, Snap Originals and Snapchat's games. Spiegel explained the company is restructuring its business in light of slowed revenue growth, which has been roughly 8% year-over-year and is forecasted to remain low into next year. He stated Snap will focus on "community growth, revenue growth, and augmented reality" and pull back from anything that does not advance those goals.

Snap employs roughly 6,000 people, and Spiegel noted it was a difficult decision to scale down its team size.

