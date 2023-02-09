Galaxy S23 Ultra Review ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing 5 Things New Bing Can Do How to Try New Bing Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Massive Listeria Recall
Tech Services & Software

Sling Revamps Its Free TV Service, Adds Upgrades to AMC Plus and Showtime

Sling has renamed its Free streaming service, which includes over 210 free channels and optional upgrades.

A phone with the Sling TV logo against a blue background.
Sling upgraded its Free TV streaming service, which is now called Sling Freestream.

The launch of Freestream, which coincides with the service's eighth anniversary, offers over 210 ad-supported channels (up from 150) and 41,000 on-demand titles. The app includes news from ABC News Live and CBS News, plus international news from Al Jazeera and Noticias Univision 24/7. 

TV shows available on the service include Hell's Kitchen, Anthony Bourdain's A Cook's Tour and the popular YouTube compilation FailArmy. You can also opt for add-ons such as AMC Plus, Discovery Plus or Showtime.

Freestream is available through the existing Sling app on Roku, and it will be rolling out to Comcast, LG, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox devices.

Sling TV has had its Free service for a number of years but this rebrand brings it into competition with other freebies such as Tubi and Amazon Freevee.

