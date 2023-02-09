Sling Revamps Its Free TV Service, Adds Upgrades to AMC Plus and Showtime

Sling upgraded its Free TV streaming service, which is now called Sling Freestream.

The launch of Freestream, which coincides with the service's eighth anniversary, offers over 210 ad-supported channels (up from 150) and 41,000 on-demand titles. The app includes news from ABC News Live and CBS News, plus international news from Al Jazeera and Noticias Univision 24/7.

TV shows available on the service include Hell's Kitchen, Anthony Bourdain's A Cook's Tour and the popular YouTube compilation FailArmy. You can also opt for add-ons such as AMC Plus, Discovery Plus or Showtime.

Freestream is available through the existing Sling app on Roku, and it will be rolling out to Comcast, LG, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox devices.

Sling TV has had its Free service for a number of years but this rebrand brings it into competition with other freebies such as Tubi and Amazon Freevee.

Read more: Best Free TV Streaming Services: Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku and More