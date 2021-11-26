Sling TV Black Friday deal: Buy one month, get one month free

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Now through Cyber Monday, when you sign up for Sling TV you'll prepay for one month and get your second month free. The deal applies to Sling's domestic base services -- the Orange plan (32 channels), the Blue plan (43 channels) or the Orange and Blue combo plan (51 channels). After the second month, the regular subscription rate will kick in, but you can cancel at any time.

Sling TV's Black Friday deal applies to first-time subscribers, former subscribers who have been deactivated for more than 180 days and customers who haven't used a free trial within the last year. With the Black Friday deal, you won't get a free trial of Sling TV. The deal ends Nov. 29.

Each of Sling TV's plans offers something different, but includes channels such as TNT, CNN, AMC, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network, BET, BBC America and more, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage. The Orange plan (usually $35 per month) allows for one device to stream at a time; the Blue (also $35) and combo ($50) plans support three simultaneous streams.

Sling TV is CNET's current Editors' Choice for budget streaming service -- read why in Ty Pendlebury's Sling TV review here.