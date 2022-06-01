Slack's Audio Pronunciation Feature Will Help You Get Your Co-Worker's Name Right

In efforts to strengthen online team communication, Slack is rolling out a new audio feature. Beginning June 1, users will be able to record name pronunciations to tack on their profiles. The company made the announcement in a blog post that outlines a group of updates coming to the Slack profile.

Users will find the audio feature located under the Display Name and Pronoun sections. With a click, you can create a name recording or double up and add text for the phonetic pronunciation of your name. When your co-workers tap your profile, they'll learn how to correctly say your entire name -- directly from the source.

More to come.