Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've ever used the workplace messaging app Slack, you've heard the sound: "ssssscrape, knock-knock-knock." Corporate workers send more than 1.5 billion Slack messages every month through the business communication software, according to TechJury. When these messages arrive, Slack often pushes the recipient an alert with the default notification sound: the notorious "knock brush."

Sure, the knock brush alone is relatively pleasant and unimposing. But when it's usually accompanied by a note urging you to "circle back" or "touch base" or "ping me ASAP," your brain might pull a Pavlov and start associating the innocuous sound with corporate buzzword-fueled dread. If you're wondering how to change your Slack notification sound, you're not alone.

Luckily, Slack provides 11 other sound options. No, they won't ward off bosses telling you to "promote synergy" and "hit the ground running," but they might at least help you stop hearing the knock brush in your nightmares. Slack's catalog of sounds ranges from a playful "boing" to a whimsical "ta-da" to a snappy "yoink."

And the options aren't limited to onomatopoeias. At the bottom of the menu, you'll notice an option that stands out among the rest: "Hummus." Yup – it's actually a soundbite featuring a very matter-of-fact British voice saying the word hummus. Reportedly it's an inside joke dating back years, when then-Slack executive Anna Pickard's coworkers got a kick out of the way she pronounced it.

Whether you prefer to be pinged via the name of a chickpea spread, a more traditional alert sound or no sound whatsoever, there's a simple way to change it in Slack.

How to change your Slack notification sound settings

On a desktop

Open the Slack app. Click your profile picture in the top right corner. Hit Preferences. (Alternatively, you can just take a shortcut to your preferences by holding two keys. On a PC, it's CTRL + comma. On a Mac, it's Command + comma.) When you enter your preferences, you'll land on the notifications tab by default. Scroll a bit until you get to the Sound & appearance section. Hit the drop-down menu under Notification sound (messages). Click each sound, and it'll play a sample. If you don't want a notification sound, click none.

Exit preferences – no need to save – and your new sound setting will go into effect right away.

On an Android device

Open the Slack app. On the bottom right corner, tap the you button with the face on it. From the menu, choose Notifications. On the upper half of the screen, choose System options. Choose Sound. Depending on your OS, you might have to choose Advanced first. Pick a sound and be sure to hit Save.

On an iPhone

Open the Slack app. On the bottom right corner, tap the you button with the face on it. From the menu, choose Notifications. Choose Sound. Pick a sound.

If you're looking for other ways to use Slack more efficiently, here's how to schedule Slack messages in advance. Check out our guide to Slack Huddles, an audio chat feature that aims to recreate casual office conversation. We also break down Slack Connect, which you can use to chat with people outside of your organization.