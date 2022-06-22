Slack Huddles Are Getting Video, Multiperson Screen Sharing and Other Useful New Features

Slack is bring a handful of new features to its audio collaboration tool Huddles, including video and multiperson screen sharing. At its annual Slack Frontiers conference on Wednesday, the company said the new Huddles features aim to replicate the "energy and camaraderie" of working with colleagues in offices, while tackling the "new realities of work."

Slack said Huddles will start as audio-only by default, but people will have the option to turn on video. The video feature will offer the option to blur backgrounds for people working from home or in need of more privacy. Another upcoming feature, multiple people will be able to simultaneously share their screen during a Huddle. People will also be able to "draw or use live cursors" on teammates' shared screens to help "emphasize certain points or visuals," Slack said.

In addition to video and screen sharing, Huddles will also get a new message thread feature to track everything shared in a huddle as well as emoji, effects and stickers to react to messages.

Slack said the new feature will be available in the fall.

On Wednesday, the company also announced the launch of GovSlack, a version of its office chat and collaboration tool designed for the "unique challenges" of government agencies. GovSlack, which was previewed in September, will be available in the US starting in July.