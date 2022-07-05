SiteGround, a web hosting service, has opened a new data center in Madrid, Spain, the company announced in June. This marks the seventh SiteGround data center to open in the world and the fourth to open in Europe.

When choosing which data center to host your site out of, it's best to choose a data center close to where the majority of your web traffic comes from. Because of that, the new data center will best serve people whose traffic mostly comes from Europe, in particular from Spain, Portugal, Andorra and other nearby areas.

Customers who have a shared or cloud hosting plan through SiteGround can request to relocate their data to the new data center by going to Client Area > Marketplace > Hosting services > Hosting relocation.

"Throughout the years, we've been growing our data center network by adding new geographical locations," Daniel Kanchev, a product and technology lead at SiteGround, wrote in a blog post. "From now on all new accounts of our Spanish customers will be created by default in our Madrid data center."

In addition to the data center, SiteGround also expanded their content delivery network service in Spain. A CDN is a group of servers which work as a unit to quickly deliver a website's content to the site's visitor. SiteGround's expansion of their CDN in Spain ensures website load times for people across the world are minimal when trying to access content hosted out of the new Spanish data center.

