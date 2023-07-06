X
Shazam Now Identifies Songs on Third-Party Apps. Here's How to Do it

The app gained this function after it was updated Thursday.

Shazam app on a smartphone

Shazam just got an update.

 Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Shazam has gotten a much-needed update, giving it the ability to identify songs playing inside other apps.

CNET Tech Tips logo

"You can now identify songs in apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube," the app's description reads in Apple's App Store after the Thursday update. 

Here's how to use Shazam to identify songs on other apps.

1. Find a song playing in the background of another app, like in a TikTok video.
2. Open the Shazam app.
3. Press the Shazam button.
4. Switch back to the third-party app so Shazam can listen.

The music identification app will then ping you with the results.

You can also enable the Auto Shazam feature so the app is listening and identifying songs as you scroll through apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Here's how to enable Auto Shazam:

1. Open the Shazam app.
2. Press and hold the Shazam button. You'll see a message that reads "Auto Shazam is on."
3. Switch to a third-party app and let Shazam do the rest.

Shazam will then store the songs it identified while using Auto Shazam in your library so you can check back later after you're finished scrolling.

To turn Auto Shazam off, go back into the app, tap the Shazam button and the feature will be disabled. 

You can download Shazam from the App Store for free.

