Snap

Snap, the parent company of disappearing messaging platform Snapchat, announced Thursday that users will now be able to share YouTube videos through the app. Users will also be able to apply layers of text and stickers to the shared video.

"With this new integration, we're making it easier than ever for these viewers to send their favorite clips and videos right where they are already talking with their friends on Snapchat," Snap wrote in a news release.

CNET is updating this story.