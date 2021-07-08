Secret Netflix codes: 3 ways to spice up your video streaming this week

Sarah Tew/CNET

Netflix is a veteran in the realm of streaming services.The service houses movies, documentaries and binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, Shadow and Bone and Mindhunter. To help subscribers sort through thousands of options, Netflix uses recommendation algorithms to highlight shows and movies that match your profile's viewing history.

But your preferences might be a bit more specific than trending titles, sci-fi, fantasy, horror or award-winners. Depending on what you've watched, Netflix's recommendation algorithm might've buried the perfect movie or show. If so, Netflix codes can help you filter through the onslaught of content to find more interesting recommendations than the usual fare.

What are Netflix codes?

Netflix codes -- though not a new discovery -- is based on a number system the service uses to categorize films and shows by genre and subgenre. Unfortunately, the codes can only be used on the Netflix website, not in the app.

Screenshot by CNET

Where do I find Netflix codes?

Check out www.netflix-codes.com for a list of the codes. There are about 20 categories like anime, foreign movies and classic movies. Those categories are broken down into more specific subgenres. For example, horror movies -- coded 8711 -- houses 12 more codes like deep sea horror movies, zombie horror movies, teen screams and more.

How do I use Netflix codes?

The easiest way is by installing the Better Browse for Netflix extension for Chrome. Here's how:

Go to the Chrome Web Store and search "Better Browse for Netflix. Click Add to Chrome Click Add Extension. Log into your Netflix account in a new tab.

At the top of the Netflix home screen, you should see a new option -- Browse All -- next to My List. Click that to search manually or scroll through the subgenres available.

Screenshot by CNET

Another way is through the Netflix codes website. Here's how:

Visit www.netflix-codes.com in your PC or mobile browser. Find the genre or subgenre you want to explore. Tap the code next to the genre or subgenre you want. If you're on a device that has the Netflix app installed, the app should open and take you directly to the genre or subgenre you chose. If you don't have the app installed, it'll open Netflix through the browser and you can view the specific movies and shows available. Tap the title you want to watch.

You can also use the Netflix codes manually in your browser. Here's how:

Visit www.netflix-codes.com in your PC or mobile browser. Find the genre or subgenre you want to explore. In another tab, type in <http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER>, but replace INSERTNUMBER with the specific genre or subgenre code. You'll be taken to Netflix to peruse the titles available in that section.

From there, you can either make a mental note of the movie you want to watch and go back to the app on your preferred device, or log in to watch in your browser.