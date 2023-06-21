Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
'Secret Invasion': How to Stream the Marvel Series From Anywhere

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series sees Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury.

4 min read
Comic book fans are hoping Secret Invasion, the first Phase 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe series to arrive on Disney Plus, hits the mark after a string of so-so recent TV and movie offerings from the normally reliable franchise.

Based on the espionage-themed comic book series of the same name, the new show sees Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as ex-SHIELD director Nick Fury as he and his allies attempt to thwart an invasion of Earth by shape-shifting aliens the Skrulls. It makes its debut Wednesday.

It boasts a star-packed cast that also includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn. The series comes after disappointing reviews for the recent show She-Hulk and movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Our streaming guide below lets you see for yourself if Secret Invasion is another step in the right direction for Disney after the excellent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plus, you'll learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Composite image of Samuel L Jackson starring as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion.
Disney

When is Secret Invasion released?

The first episode of this new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series will drop on Disney Plus on June 21 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. BST in the UK). It's in most regions where Disney Plus is available. New episodes are set to drop at the same time on the service every Wednesday.

If you aren't a Disney Plus subscriber but want to be, there's an ad-supported and ad-free plan to choose from. Your subscription gives you access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, if a catch-up is in order. 

Best Streaming Services of 2023

How to watch Secret Invasion from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the TV series or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Secret Invasion in the US, UK, Canada and Australia on Disney Plus
Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney Plus in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

For US viewers, the basic tier costs $8 a month and includes ads, while the premium, ad-less tier costs $11 a month. If you're interested in getting Hulu or ESPN Plus along with your Disney Plus, you can pay for a bundle and save (a plan bundling the ad-supported versions of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus is $13 a month, for example). Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic are found on the Disney Plus streamer.

  • In Canada, the service costs $12 a month or $120 for the year.

  • Film fans in the UK can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, where it currently costs £8 a month but doesn't currently offer a free trial. You can, however, subscribe for a year and save 16%. 

  • Fans in Australia get Disney Plus for AU$14 per month or AU$140 per year.

Tips for streaming Secret Invasion using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.

