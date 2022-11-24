Secret Alexa Deals: Every Black Friday, Amazon Hides a Few in Your Echo

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Everyone knows where to look for most of the truly great Black Friday deals at this point, with ads having been out for a week and the shopping season fast approaching. But did you know Amazon has a secret stash of Black Friday deals it reserves for those who own an Amazon Echo or one of the other Alexa-enabled gadgets? Every year there's a handful of truly great Black Friday deals you can only get when you ask Alexa to order them for you, and this year is no different.

Plus, here are the best Amazon deals we've found overall. Plus, a roundup of random Amazon impulse-purchases, and deals that are so good they'll likely sell out.

Live now, you are able to ask Alexa on either an Echo or the Echo app on your phone to order any of the deals below and get them at the exclusive prices confirmed by Amazon. Just say, "Alexa, order..." and add the name of one of these products below.

: $5 (save $18)

: $20 (save $10)

: $20 (save $10)

For now, that's the complete list. We'll be updating this if more appear, but for now it appears these three deals will be available through to Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, unless they sell out. While the list of Alexa-only deals isn't particularly long this year, the discounts are far better than you'll find directly on Amazon. Each of these deals are single-use, so you won't be able to stock up on $5 lightbulbs unless you have a lot of friends who don't want them and can order for you.

If you're looking for other killer secret deals, keep an eye on our Black Friday live blog and be sure to sign up for our secret Black Friday deals text platform to have the best delivered right to your phone.