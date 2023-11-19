Seahawks vs. Rams Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 11 Online Today

The 6-3 Seahawks take on the 3-6 Rams on Sunday in a game between NFC West rivals. The Rams have dropped three straight but expect to have quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the lineup. Stafford missed the team's last game -- a bad loss to a mediocre Packers team -- with a thumb injury. A road win against the Rams would go a long way toward the Seahawks playoff chances because their schedule becomes decidedly more difficult the next four weeks with games against the Cowboys and Eagles and two divisional contests against the 49ers, who enter Sunday tied with the Seahawks at 6-3.

The Seahawks and Rams kick off in Los Angeles at 1:25 p.m. PT (4:25 p.m. ET) on CBS. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local CBS channel.

The gridiron clash will be shown on TV in the Seattle and LA areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch, or you just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There's an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Read more: NFL 2023: How to Watch and Stream Games and RedZone With or Without Cable

Matthew Stafford is set to return to action, having been missing from the Rams lineup since week 8 with a thumb injury, Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seahawks vs. Rams: When and where?



For Week 11 of the NFL season, the Rams host the Seahawks at 1:25 p.m. PT (4:25 p.m. ET) on Sunday. The game is set to take place at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams.

How to watch the Seahawks vs. Rams game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Rams in the US

This week's Seahawks-Rams game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local CBS affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Quick tips for streaming Seahawks vs. Rams game using a VPN