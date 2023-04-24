'Scream 6': Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Ghostface terrorizes the Big Apple in Scream 6. Paramount Pictures

If you've been debating going to a movie theater to watch Scream 6, a new option has crept up. Paramount Plus said Monday that subscribers in the US and Canada will be able to stream the New York City-set slasher on Tuesday. That's right, Ghostface lands on the streaming service in less than one day.

Scream 6, or Scream VI, continues the iconic franchise and stars Scream favorites Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere. Other returning stars are Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. Newcomers include Avatar: The Way of Water's Jack Champion and Ready or Not's Samara Weaving.

The newest Scream entry debuted in theaters on March 10. Here's more about how to watch the horror flick from home, plus how a VPN can enhance the experience.

When to watch Scream 6 on Paramount Plus

Scream 6 will hit Paramount Plus overnight on Tuesday for those in the US and Canada. So you should be able to start Tuesday off with a sprinkle of horror if you choose.

If you're in Latin America, the UK or Australia, it doesn't appear that Scream 6 will be available to you just yet. The streaming service said Scream 6's "availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date." Paramount Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

The streaming service has an ad-supported plan and one with fewer ads. Not ready to subscribe? Scream 6 will also be available to purchase digitally on Tuesday in the US and Canada, according to the press release.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus Stream Scream 6 and other Paramount Pictures films on Paramount Plus. The streamer offers an Essential plan that includes ads and runs $5 a month or $50 a year. It also has a Premium plan that runs $10 a month, or $100 a year, and has "no ads except live TV and a few shows," according to the service. A weeklong free trial is available. See at Paramount+

How to watch Scream 6 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Paramount Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Scream 6 will be streaming on Paramount Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Scream 6 on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Paramount Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.