Scottish Open 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere

Can Xander Schauffele defend his title at the Renaissance Club?

Matt Elliott Contributor
Matt Elliott, a technology writer for more than a decade, is a PC tester and Mac user based in New Hampshire.
Matt Elliott
6 min read
Best VPN for streaming
Stream all four rounds of the Scottish Open
Carries early coverage on all four days
Includes CBS for final two rounds
Carries CBS for $73 a month
Carries CBS for $70 a month
Carries CBS for $75 a month
Carries CBS for $75 a month
Watch the Scottish Open in the UK for £35
Watch the Scottish Open in Australia for AU$35
There's a strong lineup of big names set to grace the fairways of the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, this weekend for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

Providing a stiff warm-up for next week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are among those set to take on the par-70, 7,347-yard course.

Out to defend his title will be Xander Schauffele, who triumphed last year after battling back from a nervy front nine on the final day to see off the challenge of compatriot Kurt Kitayama and South Korea's Joo-hyung Kim.

The 2023 Scottish Open runs from Thursday to Sunday. Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

Golfer Xander Schauffele swinging a club above his head looking forward.

Xander Schauffele will be out to defend his title at the Renaissance Club this weekend.

 Paul Devlin/SNS Group/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the Scottish Open?

ESPN Plus provides full live coverage of all of the action on Thursday through to Sunday.

The Golf Channel and Peacock will also have a live simulcast of the action from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. ET for rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Golf Channel has early coverage from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on both days, before coverage switches over to CBS for the key final play of rounds 3 and 4 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

CBS coverage will also be available to stream via Paramount Plus.

Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET):

Thursday and Friday

  • 2:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus
  • 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Peacock and The Golf Channel 

Saturday and Sunday

  • 4:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN Plus
  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Peacock and The Golf Channel 
  • 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus

How to watch the Scottish Open online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the Scottish Open -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Scottish Open in the US

As mentioned above, streaming service ESPN Plus will have live coverage of the entirety of the Scottish Open, while linear TV coverage will be shared between The Golf Channel and CBS. Peacock will also showing early action from all four days, while Paramount Plus will simulcast CBS coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

espn-plus-logo-2022-276

ESPN Plus

Stream all four rounds of the Scottish Open

ESPN Plus costs $10 a month or $100 per year and will show live coverage of all four days of the tournament.

Read our ESPN Plus review.

Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
James Martin/CNET

Peacock

Carries early coverage on all four days

Peacock offers two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You can use either Premium plan to watch the Scottish Open.

Read our Peacock review.

paramount-plus-logo-2022-272

Paramount Plus

Includes CBS for final two rounds

You can watch the last two rounds of the Scottish Open on CBS's online streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $5 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads.

Read our Paramount Plus review.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer CBS. The catch is that not every service carries every local network affiliate, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area. 

YouTube TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries CBS for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-307
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries CBS for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

The logo for Fubo TV on a red background.
Fubo TV

Fubo

Carries CBS for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries CBS for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Livestream the Scottish Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf channel. Coverage begins at 8 a.m. BST on Thursday and Friday, while it's a 10 a.m. start on Saturday and Sunday.

Now

Watch the Scottish Open in the UK for £35

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Scottish Open on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 per month to watch all four days of the tournament.

Livestream the Scottish Open in Australia

The Scottish Open can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the Scottish Open in Australia for AU$35

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. 

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

Quick tips for streaming the Scottish Open using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Scottish Open may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the tournament after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

