Scottish Open 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere

There's a strong lineup of big names set to grace the fairways of the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, this weekend for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

Providing a stiff warm-up for next week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are among those set to take on the par-70, 7,347-yard course.

Out to defend his title will be Xander Schauffele, who triumphed last year after battling back from a nervy front nine on the final day to see off the challenge of compatriot Kurt Kitayama and South Korea's Joo-hyung Kim.

The 2023 Scottish Open runs from Thursday to Sunday. Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

Xander Schauffele will be out to defend his title at the Renaissance Club this weekend. Paul Devlin/SNS Group/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the Scottish Open? ESPN Plus provides full live coverage of all of the action on Thursday through to Sunday. The Golf Channel and Peacock will also have a live simulcast of the action from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. ET for rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the Golf Channel has early coverage from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on both days, before coverage switches over to CBS for the key final play of rounds 3 and 4 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. CBS coverage will also be available to stream via Paramount Plus. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday and Friday 2:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Peacock and The Golf Channel Saturday and Sunday 4:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN Plus

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Peacock and The Golf Channel

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus

How to watch the Scottish Open online from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the Scottish Open -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Scottish Open in the US

As mentioned above, streaming service ESPN Plus will have live coverage of the entirety of the Scottish Open, while linear TV coverage will be shared between The Golf Channel and CBS. Peacock will also showing early action from all four days, while Paramount Plus will simulcast CBS coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer CBS. The catch is that not every service carries every local network affiliate, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

Livestream the Scottish Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf channel. Coverage begins at 8 a.m. BST on Thursday and Friday, while it's a 10 a.m. start on Saturday and Sunday.

Now Watch the Scottish Open in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Scottish Open on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 per month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the Scottish Open in Australia



The Scottish Open can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the Scottish Open in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the Scottish Open using a VPN

