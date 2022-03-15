Scan, Edit and Share Documents With iScanner Lifetime License for $30 Today Only

iScanner

iScanner is an app for iPhone and iPad that allows you to make high-quality scans of documents, materials and photos, and gives you the tools to help edit, mark and share them with ease. The app features various specialized scanning modes including document, PDF, ID and passport, count, math, area, QR code and more. Ideal for small businesses, remote workers and students, iScanner provides a host of digital tools to make working from your iPad or iPhone a breeze.

Right now you can when you enter code SCAN25 at checkout. But hurry -- this deal is for today only.

The document scanner allows you to scan contracts and notes, fax papers, upload books and documents, as well as store scans as PDFs or JPEG files. The app also allows you to edit your scans, including adding e-signatures so that you can conduct business with less hassle. You can share through email or upload scanned documents to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive, or you can print a copy right from the app. And don't worry about sensitive documents. The app protects your confidential scans by locking folders and files with a PIN.