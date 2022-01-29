Scan, edit and share documents for less with iScanner for iPhone and iPad

iScanner

iScanner is an app for iPhone and iPad that allows users to make high-quality scans of documents, materials, photos and more and features the right tools to help edit, markup and share them with ease. The app features various specialized scanning modes including document, PDF, ID and passport, count, math, area, QR code and more. Ideal for small businesses, remote workers and students, , meaning you'll pay just $40 for lifetime access to this great digital tool. But hurry, this deal ends Feb. 2.

The document scanner makes it easy to scan contracts and notes, fax papers, upload books and documents, store scans as PDFs or JPEG files and more. The app also allows you to edit your scans, including adding e-signatures so that you can conduct business with less hassle. Sharing through email is easy, but you can also share and upload scanned documents to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive, or you can print a copy right from the app. And don't worry about sensitive documents. The app protects your confidential scans by locking folders and files with a PIN.