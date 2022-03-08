Save Hundreds on a Lifetime E-Learning Membership to International Open Academy

International Open Academy

You might love the idea of picking up a new hobby or developing a new skill for the workplace... in theory. Actually figuring out where to begin can be intimidating. Online academies are an accessible and versatile option that cover thousands of different subjects, from illustration to using Excel. Plus, they're affordable.

If you're looking for an e-learning subscription that strikes a good balance between personal and professional development, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, you can get a lifetime membership to International Open Academy for just $149, which is over $700 off from the usual price. This offer expires on March 12, so be sure to sign up before then.

A lifetime subscription means that you'll have unlimited access to International Open Academy's entire course catalog, so you can work at your own pace with no fear of your membership expiring. With a whopping 5,700 hours of content, there are nearly 200 individual courses available, covering a huge variety of subject matter, from cooking classes to coding classes.

And while there are plenty of comparable online learning solutions, International Open Academy offers a unique advantage that sets it apart. Many IOA courses are either accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards, or are Continuing Professional Development-certified. That means that, as you successfully complete certain courses, you can earn an official certificate confirming your proficiency that can be listed on your resume or applications, a great way to get an edge over your competition in the professional world.