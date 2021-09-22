Save $8 on an ad-free Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle for $13

Sarah Tew/CNET

Paramount Plus is probably best known for its great Star Trek shows, but I absolutely love The Good Fight. On Showtime, The Chi is great, and my all-time favorite House of Lies takes the top spot when I need guaranteed high-quality entertainment.

If you're looking for new shows to stream or just love a good deal, Paramount Plus and Showtime have a discounted bundle available. The from what you'd pay for these streaming services separately. And you can get the ad-supported bundle for $10 a month, saving you $6. You can get this bundle on either streaming site, but free trials are only available to new subscribers, no matter the service you choose.

Promotional prices end on Oct. 20 and there's no word on what the rates will be when this deal ends. It's likely that the price will go up so locking yourself into a deal such as this one could be a good idea -- especially if you're looking forward to the new series of Dexter coming this fall.