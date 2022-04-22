Save 50% Off When You Spend $159 or More at Mixbook Today

Mixbook/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

If you're looking to give a heartfelt gift to your mother this year, you can't do better than a photo book. Right now, you can gift the ideal photo book full of her favorite memories for less. You can get , plus 40% off $99 and 35% off everything using the coupon code APRGIFT22 through April 25.

Mixbook is fairly easy to use: You start by arranging your images on the website after uploading them from your computer, phone or social networking platform, including Facebook or Instagram. From there, you can choose one of Mixbook's minimalist themes or create something that suits your creative style.

CNET's Shelby Brown found this photo book service was be the most user-friendly of the several she tested. It allows you to preview your work as you go to ensure it looks exactly as you want it to before you finalize everything.