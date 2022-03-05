Save $50 and Get Unlimited Cloud Storage for Your Entire Team at Sync

Sync.com

Now is a great time to get your team in sync! Sync provides a safe space to share ideas and files, store important information and vital documents and collaborate on big projects. Not only can you create centralized folders that your internal team members and external collaborators can easily access, but you have the power to manage permissions on your most important work, keeping it safe at all times. And you can trust that your files are protected with backup and restore options, privacy-protection features and encryption technology. If some issue arises from ransomware, hardware failure or human error, you have the ability to rollback any file to any previous date or time. Plus, with centralized, real time backups, you can recover and restore deleted files easily. Right now, CNET readers can .

Sync's productivity tools make it easy to store information, send and receive files, and collaborate securely, even with clients and customers, and there is optional custom branding so that your logo is fully displayed. You can control access with passwords, expiry dates and more, and have complete oversight with activity logs and desktop notifications to keep you up-to-date on all shared activity. Being on the cloud means anyone on the team can access the account from the office or remotely, from any device. And Sync comes with instant access, unlimited data transfer and the ability to share documents with whomever you choose, no Sync account or software required. There are even offline access features that let you get work done even when you're not connected to the internet. Best yet, you can archive your files in the cloud for long-term storage with Sync Vault to keep your files safe and available for years to come. Sync up your needs with this service, and see how far that takes you.