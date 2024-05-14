Sauron, Peril and More Rings Arrive in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Trailer

Things are about to get darker in Middle-earth. Season 2 of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Aug. 29 and promises unparalleled sorcery and corruption.

Amazon unveiled an action-filled trailer for season 2 during its Prime Video upfront presentation on Tuesday. Epic shots show Galadriel and elven warriors in a fighting stance, elves and dwarves sporting rings and Sauron's epically menacing arrival on the scene. It's dark, it's scary and according to the dwarf ruler Durin IV, "an evil -- ancient and powerful -- has returned!"

The teaser comes nearly two years after the fantasy show's record-breaking debut on the streaming service. It takes place thousands of years before events in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings novels, although because of the longevity of certain races (and, you know, magic) several familiar characters appear. Charlie Vickers plays Sauron in season 2, and returning characters include Galadriel, Elrond, Arondir and Celebrimbor.

Set during the Second Age, the series introduced viewers to the majestic kingdoms of Khazad-dûm, Númenor and Lindon, along with elves, dwarves, harfoots and young versions of fan-favorite elves. The prequel takes fans into Middle-earth's history and chronicles the making of the magical rings that changed the balance of power, life and death in this world.

Season 1 of The Rings of Power had a massive budget that came close to the $1 billion mark. Despite Amazon spending big on licensing rights ($250 million) and production costs (estimated at $465 million), the show received mixed reviews among critics and fans. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the series had a 37% domestic completion rate, denoting how many viewers watched the entire season. And while it snatched the top spot for streaming upon its September 2022 debut, according to Nielsen's streaming unwrapped report for that year, The Rings of Power came in at No. 15 for the year.