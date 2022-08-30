Samsung TV Plus Gets a Revamp Across Galaxy Devices, Smart TVs

Samsung on Tuesday announced the global relaunch of its free streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, with a logo redesign and lineup of new programming for TV and mobile customers across 24 countries. The electronics company is rolling out the app rebrand for its smart TVs, Galaxy devices and the web.

The relaunch expands the company's free, ad-supported streaming platform with access to more premium content, including local news, concerts and feature films. According to Samsung, the rollout will bring additional programming from A+E Networks, BBC and ION, as well as more live news broadcasting, exclusive premieres and a fresh batch of channels. Viewers can now stream ION to catch Law & Order: SVU, NCIS or Chicago Fire and also have the option to watch four BBC channels, including Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow UK.

The platform is also growing its lifestyle category with the addition of the Home.Made.Nation station from A+E, which is intended to complement its slate of travel, food and home improvement channels. Viewers who love cars can tune in for the fall launch of Ride or Drive, an upcoming original Samsung TV Plus channel with dedicated auto-themed content. And the Samsung Showcase channel will feature special events, concerts and more. Moving forward, the brand has plans to grow its video-on-demand library in 2023 through partnerships with Lionsgate and other studios.

Originally launched in 2015, Samsung TV Plus features over 200 channels in the US -- and more than 1,500 worldwide -- that stream sports, music, news, TV shows and movies on demand. The service comes preinstalled on 2016-2022 Samsung smart TVs, Galaxy tablets and phones and select Family Hub refrigerators. Billed as an alternative to paid subscription services like Netflix and Disney Plus, the app offers a watchlist, recommendation feature and channel guide but doesn't require you to sign up for an account. Though Samsung TV Plus is solely available on the brand's devices, it's another free platform that joins the likes of Freevee, Tubi, Roku Channel and Pluto TV, which are accessible on multiple streaming devices and smart TVs.