X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Rugby World Cup 2023 Livestream: How to Watch Ireland vs. New Zealand From Anywhere

The pick of the tournament's quarterfinal clashes sees the Boys In Green go up against the All Blacks in Paris.

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
hodge-headshot-2022
hodge-headshot-2022
Rae Hodge Former senior editor
Rae Hodge was a senior editor at CNET. She led CNET's coverage of privacy and cybersecurity tools from July 2019 to January 2023. As a data-driven investigative journalist on the software and services team, she reviewed VPNs, password managers, antivirus software, anti-surveillance methods and ethics in tech. Prior to joining CNET in 2019, Rae spent nearly a decade covering politics and protests for the AP, NPR, the BBC and other local and international outlets.
See full bio
Jared DiPane
Jared DiPane
Jared DiPane Managing Editor, Commerce
Jared DiPane is a Managing Editor on CNET's Commerce Team. He leads a team which helps find and deliver all the best deals and tips on how to maximize your money. With over 10 years of experience, he's managed commerce content and initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not deal hunting, he's likely spending time with his family, building something or researching his next big purchase.
Expertise Deals and Shopping Tips
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
Rae Hodge
Jared DiPane
6 min read
See at ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at Peacock
Peacock
Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the US from $2 per month
See at Virgin Media
Virgin Media
Carries live coverage of Ireland vs. New Zealand
See at ITV
ITV
Carries Rugby World Cup 2023 games for free in the UK
See at Stan Sport
Stan Sport
Carries live coverage of every match of the Rugby World Cup from AU$10 a month
See at TSN
TSN Plus
Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Canada for CA$20 a month
See at Sky Open
Sky Open
Carries select 2023 Rugby World Cup games for free in New Zealand
See at SuperSport
SuperSport
Carries every Rugby World Cup match in South Africa

It's a heavyweight quarterfinal showdown in Paris on Saturday as tournament favorites Ireland and New Zealand face off in this much-anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup encounter.

Andy Farrell's Ireland side claimed four victories from their four pool matches, including an impressive 13-8 victory over South Africa, but have never made it to the semifinal stage of this tournament in their history.

Three-time World Cup winners the All Blacks have also impressed during the group phase, but will be wary of a side who beat them in a three-game series in Ireland back in July.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch Ireland vs. New Zealand, no matter where you are in the world. 

Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton celebrating with arms outstretched and fists clenched.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has insisted his side are ready for the "toughest game we've ever faced."

 Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Ireland vs. New Zealand: When and where?

Ireland take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in France -- that's 8 p.m. BST in the UK and Ireland, and 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US. In New Zealand it's an 8 a.m. NZDT start on Sunday morning, or 6 a.m. AEDT in Australia. 

How to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Ireland vs. New Zealand in the US

This Rugby World Cup 2023 quarterfinal clash can be watched live in the US via streaming service Peacock, which is showing every match of the tournament live. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

Peacock

Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the US from $2 per month

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year.

See at Peacock

Watch Ireland vs. New Zealand for free in Ireland 

Rugby fans looking to cheer on the Boys In Green back in Ireland can watch this quarterfinal showdown live and for free via terrestrial broadcaster Virgin Media 1 and its online service Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media

Carries live coverage of Ireland vs. New Zealand

You can live stream Ireland vs. New Zealand for free using Virgin Media Player or via the network's TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.

See at Virgin Media

Watch Ireland vs. New Zealand for free in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the Rugby World Cup in France are being shown live on free-to-air channels ITV1 and ITV4. This means viewers in the UK will be able to stream every game for free, including this match on ITVX. Live coverage for this game is on ITV1 and is set to get underway at 7:15 p.m. BST.

itvx-logo-black
ITV

ITV

Carries Rugby World Cup 2023 games for free in the UK

ITV's streaming online streaming service is free to viewers in the UK, with dedicated apps available for Apple and Android devices, as well as most smart TVs.

See at ITV

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand in Australia

Coverage of this key World Cup matchup is with pay-TV streaming platform Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the tournament, ad-free.

Stan Sport

Carries live coverage of every match of the Rugby World Cup from AU$10 a month

Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

A subscription will also give you access to UEFA soccer action, as well as Grand Slam tennis and Formula E.

See at Stan Sport

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus

Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Canada for CA$20 a month

TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

See at TSN

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand for free in New Zealand

Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2023 Rugby World Cup game live in New Zealand. However, six matches are being shown for free on Freeview channel Sky Open (formerly Prime), including this huge quarterfinal clash.

Sky Open

Carries select 2023 Rugby World Cup games for free in New Zealand

You can watch select games from the Rugby World Cup, including five games from the closing stages of the tournament, for free in New Zealand on terrestrial channel Sky Open.

That also means you'll be able to livestream games via the channel's website -- you just need to provide your name, postcode and email address.

See at Sky Open

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand in South Africa

In South Africa, every match of the tournament is being shown on SuperSport. 

If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also watch via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's mobile app.

SuperSport

Carries every Rugby World Cup match in South Africa

Pay TV network SuperSport boasts exclusive live coverage of all the rugby action in France.

See at SuperSport

Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Rugby World Cup using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Rugby World Cup action live may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.