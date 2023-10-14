Rugby World Cup 2023 Livestream: How to Watch Ireland vs. New Zealand From Anywhere

It's a heavyweight quarterfinal showdown in Paris on Saturday as tournament favorites Ireland and New Zealand face off in this much-anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup encounter.

Andy Farrell's Ireland side claimed four victories from their four pool matches, including an impressive 13-8 victory over South Africa, but have never made it to the semifinal stage of this tournament in their history.

Three-time World Cup winners the All Blacks have also impressed during the group phase, but will be wary of a side who beat them in a three-game series in Ireland back in July.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch Ireland vs. New Zealand, no matter where you are in the world.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has insisted his side are ready for the "toughest game we've ever faced." Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Ireland vs. New Zealand: When and where?

Ireland take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in France -- that's 8 p.m. BST in the UK and Ireland, and 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US. In New Zealand it's an 8 a.m. NZDT start on Sunday morning, or 6 a.m. AEDT in Australia.

How to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Ireland vs. New Zealand in the US

This Rugby World Cup 2023 quarterfinal clash can be watched live in the US via streaming service Peacock, which is showing every match of the tournament live. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

Peacock Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Watch Ireland vs. New Zealand for free in Ireland

Rugby fans looking to cheer on the Boys In Green back in Ireland can watch this quarterfinal showdown live and for free via terrestrial broadcaster Virgin Media 1 and its online service Virgin Media Player.

Watch Ireland vs. New Zealand for free in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the Rugby World Cup in France are being shown live on free-to-air channels ITV1 and ITV4. This means viewers in the UK will be able to stream every game for free, including this match on ITVX. Live coverage for this game is on ITV1 and is set to get underway at 7:15 p.m. BST.

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand in Australia

Coverage of this key World Cup matchup is with pay-TV streaming platform Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the tournament, ad-free.

Stan Sport Carries live coverage of every match of the Rugby World Cup from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to UEFA soccer action, as well as Grand Slam tennis and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Canada for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand for free in New Zealand

Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2023 Rugby World Cup game live in New Zealand. However, six matches are being shown for free on Freeview channel Sky Open (formerly Prime), including this huge quarterfinal clash.

Sky Open Carries select 2023 Rugby World Cup games for free in New Zealand You can watch select games from the Rugby World Cup, including five games from the closing stages of the tournament, for free in New Zealand on terrestrial channel Sky Open. That also means you'll be able to livestream games via the channel's website -- you just need to provide your name, postcode and email address. See at Sky Open

Stream Ireland vs. New Zealand in South Africa

In South Africa, every match of the tournament is being shown on SuperSport.

If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also watch via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's mobile app.

