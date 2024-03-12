Roku Data Breach: What to Know if You Have an Account

More than 15,000 Roku users have been affected by a data breach where account login credentials were compromised via third parties. The company is notifying impacted customers and working with law enforcement to conduct an investigation. Roku provides streaming media players, smart TVs and a streaming platform that offers access to apps such as Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Spotify and its in-house Roku Channel.

The streaming giant recently reported it reached 80 million active accounts and hit a viewership milestone where "100 billion hours were streamed on the platform in 2023." Though the company has a large customer base, the scope of the breach is relatively small.

"Roku's security team recently detected suspicious activity that indicated a limited number of Roku accounts were accessed by unauthorized actors using login credentials obtained from third-party sources (e.g., through data breaches of third-party services that are not related to Roku). In response, we took immediate steps to secure these accounts and are notifying affected customers. Roku is committed to maintaining our customers' privacy and security, and we take this incident very seriously," a Roku spokesperson told CNET in a statement.

Payment details and personal information weren't compromised, Roku said, but customers with security concerns are urged to update their passwords. Follow these steps to help secure your Roku account.

How to update your Roku password

Here's how to adjust your Roku account password on the web (and here's a guide to keeping your passwords strong and secure):

Roku has already reset the account password for some users, according to a notice from the company. If that applies to you, you can get back into your account by visiting my.roku.com and clicking "Forgot password?" You can also contact Roku support at 816-272-8106 for more help.

Another way to adjust your password by signing in on the Roku website, hovering over the profile icon, clicking "My Account" and then "Account Info." This takes you to the "Account information" page where you can tweak your password. (A shorter way: going to this link -- https://my.roku.com/account/edit -- and logging in.)

On the Account information page, enter your current password in addition to your new password and hit "Save changes."

Review your device and subscriptions: