Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts

Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.

Now playing: Watch this: Best Rokus for 2022

For the first time ever in parts of 2022, people spent more time streaming television than they did watching it on cable.

In 2022, Roku released its first original movie (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story) and introduced original TV shows. At CES 2023, the company debuted its first Roku branded TV.

The release didn't claim that Roku had the most active users, a distinction that almost certainly falls to Amazon's Fire TV, which last reported 50 million active users in 2020.

Roku's full report on active users and streaming hours is due out in February.