Robinhood data breach exposed 7 million customers

Stock-trading platform Robinhood, perhaps best known for its association with the GameStop rollercoaster earlier this year, announced that the company experienced a data breach Nov. 3. The company reported that the incident affected a little more than 7 million customers, with varying amounts of data leaked.

The largest part of the breach leaked email addresses for about 5 million customers, according to the company's press release, with full names being leaked for a separate 2 million customers. That same press release indicated that 310 people may have names, date of birth and zip codes leaked, and account details for roughly 10 customers. The company says it's in the process of contacting the people affected by the breach.

Robinhood's statement said that the breach has since been contained, law enforcement has been informed and that the party responsible demanded payment in an extortion attempt. Caleb Sima, Robinhood's chief security officer, said in the company's statement, "As a Safety First company, we owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity."