Rite Aid joins with Uber Eats to expand on-demand delivery

Uber

Uber Eats users can now order groceries and health items through Rite Aid, as the drugstore chain has teamed up with Uber to offer its products through the ride-hailing giant's on-demand delivery service.

Delivery is available at 2,185 Rite Aid locations across 17 states on the Uber Eats app. Uber is waiving the delivery fee for Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers, while also offering them a 5% discount on all orders over $15.

"By adding Uber as a delivery option, we are doubling down on an omnichannel approach that complements the busy lives of our customers," said Jim Peters, chief operating officer of Rite Aid, in a press release Friday.

As of now, prescriptions will not be delivered through the service, though an Uber spokeswoman said it's something the companies hope to implement in the future.

The partnership with Rite Aid continues Uber Eats' efforts to move beyond meal delivery. In July, Uber Eats joined with Albertsons supermarkets to deliver groceries from 1,200 Albertsons-owned stores, including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb and Randalls.