A Florida restaurant group has sued Google for allegedly prioritizing food delivery apps over directing users to an establishment's own website.

The lawsuit, filed March 8 by Left Field Holdings, alleges that Google would allow users to place an order through search directly via an "order online" button, which takes users to another Google ordering webpage, and then sell that order to food delivery companies.

While this system may allow users to more easily place orders, it does so to the detriment of restaurants. Delivery apps charge fees as high as 20%, which is why restaurants prefer customers order with them directly.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that "Google never bothered to obtain permission from the restaurants to sell their products online" and that "Google purposefully designed its websites to appear to the user to be offered, sponsored, and approved by the restaurant, when they are not" which amounts to a 'bait-and-switch.'"

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.