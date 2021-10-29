Researchers spot dangerous Squid Game-themed phishing emails

Netflix

Watch out for emails pushing Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes, online games and even sneak previews of a potential season two. Cybersecurity researchers say they may be carrying dangerous malware.

Earlier this week, Kaspersky researchers reported that starting in September they found several dozen malicious files online posing as content related to the popular Netflix show. But, in reality, most of the files contained Trojan downloaders bent on installing other malicious programs on people's devices.

Some of the other files included adware and potentially fraudulent offers of Squid Game Halloween costumes, Kaspersky said.

Additionally, the email security company Proofpoint announced Thursday that its researchers had pinpointed a specific cybercrime group that it says is using Squid Game-themed phishing emails to distributing the notorious Dridex malware.

Dridex is an exceptionally effective banking trojan, Proofpoint said. If it infects your computer, it could lead to data theft or the installation of additional malware such as ransomware.

Proofpoint says it spotted thousands of the emails earlier this week. In them, the cybecriminals claim to be associated with the show and offer up access to a new season, along with chances to become a part of the show's cast.