Remastered Myst launches with a performance boost for Macs

I still remember getting stuck on the puzzles of Myst when I was a kid. Years later, I'm curious to know if I'd fare any better when navigating the enigmatic island at the center of this video game, and now I'll get my chance to try. The classic point-and-click adventure game from 1993 has been remastered complete with more fluid movement and VR compatibility.

Remade from the ground up using the popular Unreal Engine, the newest iteration of Myst includes the option to randomize puzzles for added replayability. Myst has been remade before, and this version first launched last fall as a VR exclusive, but now you can play on an ordinary computer or TV without the need for a headset.

In fact, 9to5Mac reports that it runs particularly well on Macs with an M1 chip -- noting a performance boost of 50% over older models and claiming it runs at 4K resolution with no noise on the 24-inch M1 iMac.

The game itself tasks you with exploring and solving the mystery of a surreal and seemingly abandoned island. Myst is available now for $30 on PC, Mac and Xbox through a variety of online game retailers such as Steam and the Epic Games store.