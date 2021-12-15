Reddit files confidential plans for IPO

Angela Lang/CNET

Social network platform Reddit said Wednesday it had confidentially filed a draft registration for a proposed initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reddit, a community-curated news site that frequently ranks among the internet's most trafficked destinations, played a significant role in the "meme stocks" frenzy earlier this year, which saw shares of GameStop, AMC and other companies suddenly surge due to individual investors sharing information on social media platforms such as Reddit.

Reddit didn't reveal how many shares would be offered or what valuation it seeks with the IPO, but the 16-year-old company announced in August it had raised an additional $410 million in funding, giving it a valuation than $10 billion.

For years since its founding in 2005, the site was a free-wheeling, nearly anything-goes collection of Internet forums with people discussing their struggles with cancer, swapping theories about Star Wars and debating politics.

Often referred to as "the front page of the internet," Reddit has also struggled for years against bad behavior among some of its users. In recent years, it's introduced policies to clamp down on hate groups, prostitution and other illegal activity.

The approach allows Reddit to go through several rounds of back and forth with the SEC over the wording of its filing in secret, allowing it to present a much cleaner registration when the company formally files to go public. The process also allows Reddit to keep a lid on sensitive company information, such as data about its customers, revenue and users.

Reddit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.