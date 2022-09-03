Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How

Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023.

As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Hulu grow, even more users might be considering canceling Netflix. If you're ready to leave Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Sandman, Russian Doll and Better Call Saul behind, read on to learn how to easily cancel your Netflix account.

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on your phone or tablet

It's easy to cancel your subscription on a computer (see the next section). Netflix makes it difficult to cancel your subscription on your phone and tablet, but there is a way to do it, although you won't be using any of the official Netflix apps on the App Store or Play Store. Instead, you'll need to use the web browser of your choice to cancel your Netflix account:

1. Go to Netflix.com on your web browser and sign in to your account. If you are redirected to the app, access the Netflix website in a private browser, which prevents redirecting from occurring.

2. Tap the three-dash menu in the top left to open the side menu.

3. Now hit Account.

4. Scroll down and tap Cancel Membership, which you'll find under Membership & Billing. The next page will notify you that your cancellation will be effective at the end of your current billing period.

5. To cancel your Netflix subscription, tap the blue Finish Cancellation button.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on your computer

Canceling your Netflix subscription is much more straightforward on your computer. To start, simply open your preferred web browser and then follow these steps:

1. Go to Netflix.com, sign in to your account and choose a user. Don't use a Kids account or else you won't be able to access your account settings.

2. Next, hover your mouse over the user icon in the top-right and click Account.

3. Hit the Cancel Membership button.

4. Finally, click the blue Finish Cancellation button.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

New Netflix subscription prices

The price increases for the three tiers of Netflix's streaming service that the company announced in January are now in effect for new subscribers and rolling out for existing Netflix customers. You may have received an email about the price hikes, but if you haven't, here's the latest price breakdown:

Netflix price plans Plan Old monthly price New monthly price Price increase Basic $9 $10 $1 Standard $14 $15.49 $1.49 Premium $18 $20 $2

Cut down on your streaming costs