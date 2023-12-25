X
Ravens vs. 49ers Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Christmas Day Online

Want to watch the Baltimore Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers? Here's everything you need to stream Monday Night Football on Christmas Day at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

The final game of Week 16 will close out the holiday weekend with a bang. Monday Night Football falls on Christmas Day this year and in a possible Super Bowl preview, the Baltimore Ravens head to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams are tied for the best record in the NFL (11-3), each owns top playoff seed in the AFC and NFC respectively and they come into Christmas raging hot. The Ravens enter with a four-game win streak while the 49ers are riding a six-game tear. This game is the kind of present NFL fans look forward to all season.

Kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) on ABC (and streaming on ESPN Plus). Here's how you can watch or stream even if you don't have cable. 

What is the NFL Christmas Day schedule?

Six teams will play on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) this year on national television. The three games are split among different channels and streaming services throughout the day. Here's the full schedule.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens throwing a ball with his right hand.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to San Francisco for Monday Night Football on Christmas.

 Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Ravens vs. 49ers: When and where?

Week 16 of the NFL season sees the 49ers host the Ravens at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) on Christmas Day. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the 49ers. 

Livestream the Ravens vs. 49ers game in the US

Christmas Day's Ravens-49ers game is on ABC, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

espn-plus-logo-2022-275

ESPN Plus

Carries Ravens vs. 49ers on Christmas for $11

The ESPN Plus streaming service will carry game live and it costs significantly less than multi-channel live TV services. ESPN Plus costs $11 per month and is also available in a variety of bundles with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Read our ESPN Plus review.

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries ABC for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan features ABC. It's less-expensive than the services below, but Sling TV carries ABC in only eight markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. 

YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries ABC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries ABC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ABC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ABC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.