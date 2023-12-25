Ravens vs. 49ers Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Christmas Day Online

The final game of Week 16 will close out the holiday weekend with a bang. Monday Night Football falls on Christmas Day this year and in a possible Super Bowl preview, the Baltimore Ravens head to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams are tied for the best record in the NFL (11-3), each owns top playoff seed in the AFC and NFC respectively and they come into Christmas raging hot. The Ravens enter with a four-game win streak while the 49ers are riding a six-game tear. This game is the kind of present NFL fans look forward to all season.

Kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) on ABC (and streaming on ESPN Plus). Here's how you can watch or stream even if you don't have cable.

What is the NFL Christmas Day schedule?

Six teams will play on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) this year on national television. The three games are split among different channels and streaming services throughout the day. Here's the full schedule.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to San Francisco for Monday Night Football on Christmas. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Ravens vs. 49ers: When and where?



Week 16 of the NFL season sees the 49ers host the Ravens at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) on Christmas Day. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the 49ers.

Livestream the Ravens vs. 49ers game in the US

Christmas Day's Ravens-49ers game is on ABC, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.