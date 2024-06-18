X

Rapper Too Short Judges ChatGPT's Rap

Are ChatGPT 4's rhymes any good? We played some for West Coast hip-hop legend Too Short to find out.

We played ChatGPT's raps for multi-platinum artist and pioneering rapper Too Short to get an expert perspective on the emerging trend of AI-generated text and art.

See how Too Short reacts to ChatGPT's raps, his advice on how AI could improve its bars, and his thoughts on AI as a tool for artists in the video in this article.

For more on AI, see our new AI Atlas hub, which includes product reviews, news, tips and explainers.

