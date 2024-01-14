X
Rams vs. Lions Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

Want to watch the Los Angeles Rams play the Detroit Lions? Here's everything you need to stream Sunday's 8 p.m. ET playoff game on NBC.

The Detroit Lions are hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years. Dan Campbell's crew won the NFC North and will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Michigan in primetime on Sunday night. 

They'll face a familiar face in quarterback Matthew Stafford, who spent the first 12 years of his career in Detroit before being traded to the Rams three years ago. The 35-year-old Stafford led the Rams to the sixth seed in the NFC by his steady play and the emergence of two rookies in wideout Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams. For the Lions, it's a revenge game for QB Jared Goff, whom the Rams traded to Detroit for Stafford.

The Rams and Lions kick off on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBC. Here's how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams finger pointing with both hands outstretched.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford experienced three winless playoff appearances during his 12-season tenure with the Lions.

 Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Rams vs. Lions game today: When and where?

This Wild Card matchup sees the Lions host the Rams at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)  on Sunday. The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the Lions.

How to watch Rams vs. Lions in the US

Sunday's Rams-Lions game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

Peacock Premium

Carries Rams vs. Lions for $6 per month

The most affordable way to stream Rams vs. Lions is with Peacock. Its $6-per-month Premium plan includes all the games that NBC airs.

Read our Peacock review.

YouTube TV

Carries NBC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo

Fubo

Carries NBC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes NBC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide