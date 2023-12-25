X
Raiders vs. Chiefs Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Christmas Day Online

The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day on CBS, and fans can also catch a special simulcast with the Ninja Turtles on Nickelodeon. Here's how to watch.

The 2023 season hasn't been smooth for either the Raiders or the Chiefs, but maybe the teams can come out of their shells with help from the Ninja Turtles. In the first game of a Christmas Day triple-header, the two AFC West rivals will look to continue their respective pushes for the playoffs. 

Vegas enters the Week 16 contest after scoring 63 points and demolishing the Chargers Thursday night. Despite that victory, the Raiders, at 6-8, still sit two games out of the final playoff spots. The Chiefs, meanwhile, returned to the win column after beating the Patriots on Sunday to improve to 9-5 on the year, expanding their hold on the AFC West division lead. 

Kickoff for the Christmas Day game takes place 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). In addition to CBS, the game will also be available on Nickelodeon in a special NFL Nickmas Game with the Ninja Turtles. Raphael (the turtle with the sai daggers and red mask) will join human announcers in the booth, while Donatello (purple, wields a  staff) will appear as well. Expect special effects like slime cannons, snowballs, presents and, naturally, pizza.

Here's how you can watch or stream the game even if you don't have cable. 

What is the NFL Christmas Day schedule?

Six teams will play on Christmas (Monday, Dec. 25) this year on national television. The three games are split among different channels and streaming services throughout the day. Here's the full schedule.

idan O'Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders , smiling and gesturing with a raised left fist.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the Raiders' stunning 63-21 victory over the LA Chargers.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Raiders vs. Chiefs: When and where?

Week 16 of the NFL season sees the Chiefs host the Raiders at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Christmas Day. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Chiefs. 

Livestream the Raiders vs. Chiefs game in the US

Christmas Day's Raiders-Chiefs game is on CBS, so your local CBS affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch CBS for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is Paramount Plus. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local CBS station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

If you want to watch the Ninja Turtles simulcast, you'll need Nickelodeon (the Turtles won't be streaming on Paramount Plus). To get Nickelodeon you'll need cable, satellite or a live TV streaming service that carries the channel, including Philo, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Hulu with Live TV.

Paramount Plus logo on a smartphone screen
Sarah Tew/CNET

Paramount Plus Essentials: $6

Livestreaming Raiders vs. Chiefs

Those looking to watch this game will be able to stream it on Paramount Plus with its $6-a-month Essentials tier. You can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.

Read our Paramount Plus review.

See at Paramount Plus
philo logo
Philo

Philo

Carries Nickelodeon for $25

Budget live TV service Philo has a lot of traditional cable channels but lacks big broadcast stations like CBS and Fox, so it almost never carries NFL games. Christmas Day is one exception. Since Philo has Nickelodeon, subscribers can watch live NFL football that day, complete with reptiles and pizza. 

Read our Philo review.

See at Philo
YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries CBS and Nickelodeon for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS and Nickelodeon. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local CBS networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries CBS and Nickelodeon for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes CBS in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Fubo also carries Nickelodeon. Read our Fubo review.

See at Fubo
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries CBS and Nickelodeon for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes CBS in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Hulu Live also carries Nickelodeon. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries CBS and Nickelodeon for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. DirecTV Stream also carries Nickelodeon. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.