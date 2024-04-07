'Quiet on Set': Watch the New Episode Tonight From Anywhere

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is releasing a new episode, and viewers will hear more from former Nickelodeon cast members and their reactions to the docuseries. The first four parts of the documentary delved into TV producer Dan Schneider's time at Nickelodeon and the hit shows he created. In a tweet, Investigation Discovery said more than 16 million people watched the series.

Titled Breaking the Silence, the new installment includes Drake Bell and other former child actors, and Soledad O'Brien will lead a discussion on kids in the entertainment industry.

Even if you never watched Nickelodeon's biggest hits during the Schneider era, you're undoubtedly familiar with shows like iCarly, All That, Zoey 101, The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. Stars of those shows have either gone on to further the stars' careers in acting and music or encountered obstacles in their personal lives.

Quiet on Set features interviews from writers, actors and crew who worked on some of Schneider's shows, including cast members such as Alexa Nikolas, Giovonnie Samuels and Kyle Sullivan. According to Investigation Discovery, the doc has "additional cast and crew from iCarly, Sam & Cat, Victorious and other iconic series such as Marc Summers from the popular game show Double Dare. Poignantly, the series will also offer emotional testimony from parents of cast members who attempted to advocate for their children on these sets." Schneider has since responded about the documentary via video.

Watch 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' on Max

Episode 5 of the docuseries will air live on Investigation Discovery, and will also be available to stream on Max on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m.ET/7 p.m. CT. You can also watch the first four parts of Quiet on Set on the streaming service.

Watch 'Quiet on Set' on a live TV streaming service

Several live TV streaming services carry the ID channel, with Philo and Sling TV being among the least expensive. Watch the new episode during its live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on April 7.

